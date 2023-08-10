A Wagga man who was attacked and left with a cracked skull and fractured face is "not the same bloke he was before the assault", a court has heard.
Aiden Edward Paff, 24, faced the start of his sentencing proceedings in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday.
He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Agreed facts state that about 1am on December 10, 2022, the victim - who was visiting from Wagga at the time - and a friend were in Bible Lane in Civic having a conversation with an unknown group of men.
One of the men said a racial slur and the conversation "deteriorated" and a physical fight broke out.
Paff punched the victim's head with a closed fist, causing the man to drop to the ground and hit his face on the concrete pavement.
The victim believes he lost consciousness for a short period of time.
When he attempted to raise his head and get back to his feet, Paff kicked him in the head.
The victim suffered fractures to his cheekbone, left eye socket, and a cracked skull.
In a victim impact statement, read to the court on Tuesday, the man said after the assault he had "contemplated if it was really worth living anymore".
"My has life changed dramatically," he said.
The victim, who described himself as "quite the social butterfly", hasn't been out at night since the assault.
"I used to enjoy the nightlife. Now, I just sit in my home and do nothing," he said.
"I just want to be back to the same bloke I was before the assault."
Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna told the court the victim had tried to intervene and placate the fight on the night in question.
"The victim effectively did nothing apart from trying to calm everything down, he did nothing wrong," Mr Bargwanna said.
Paff's solicitor, Tim Sharman, argued the conduct of his client was "appalling" but it "wasn't wanton".
"It wasn't somebody going around the City looking to cause injury to completely innocent people," Mr Sharman said.
Paff is set to face court again on September 15.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times.
