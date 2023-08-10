The Daily Advertiser
Narrandera's Lillardia Briggs-Houston, inspired by country, named best designer at National Indigenous Fashion Awards

By Neve Brissenden
August 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Narrandera Wiradjuri woman Lillardia Briggs-Houston has been voted best Fashion Designer at the National Indigenous Fashion Awards, held in Darwin on Wednesday. Picture by Tamati Smith/Getty Images
Standing in a handmade dress and a headpiece adorned with freshwater mussels, Lillardia Briggs-Houston is thinking of her grandparents.

