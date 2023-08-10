The Daily Advertiser
Seasonal workers 'Disgusting' Griffith rental Tenants Union says boarders and lodgers are largely unprotected

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:45am
Agricultural workers looking for accommodation in Griffith landed in a property with stained and yellowing bedding and rubbish stored in the kitchen. Picture file, insets supplied
Three backpackers who arrived at their new Riverina rental room to find a single, unconstructed bunkbed and two filthy mattresses - then lost their bond when they left - have spoken out about the living conditions the region's seasonal workers are facing.

