Wagga City looks to turn tables on Hay in decider

Wagga City's third graders are looking to start a big day for the club on a winning note.
After all three of their men's teams won premierships last year, Wagga City can repeat the dose at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Co-coach Mitch Andrews is confident his side can kick things off with a bang.
"We've got all our players back from injury so hopefully with our full strength side we can really match it with what we thought was the best team in the comp this year," Andrews said.
Standing in their way is Hay.
The Cutters were the first team through to the grand final after a 23-10 win in the major semi-final.
It bucked the trend so far after both sides have come away with wins at home during the regular season.
Hay also scored a 19-5 win at Hay following on from a 17-7 loss in Wagga in round three.
Andrews believes the scorelines show how little is between the two teams.
"It's been a really good match up so far," he said.
READ MORE
The Boiled Lollies responded to take a 36-0 win over Griffith in last week's preliminary final.
Wagga City are set to welcome back Ben Schreiber and Rob Cleland this week.
Andrews believes they will be a boost controlling the impact of the Cutters forwards will be the key to success.
"We probably need to shut their forwards down a bit better but other than that I believe we should come out on top if we play our structures correctly," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.