While humans may arguably be the smartest species on earth, there is a lot left to learn according to experts, particularly when it comes to our environment.
As part of National Science Week, the Wagga Art Gallery is holding Swan Song, which consists of three programs including a panel discussion, a cultural river walk and a printmaking workshop.
Panellists include the gallery's environmental thinker in residence Dr Chris Orchard, Department of Planning and Environment threatened species officer Dr David Hunter, Museum of the Riverina curator Michelle Maddison and Wagga City Council environmental education officer Christina Reid.
The panellists will begin a discussion looking at the significance of black swans and other birds that once thrived on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River in the Wagga and how they have disappeared due to the destruction of their habitat by human intervention.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Orchard said with such a diverse range of people on the panel, those joining in will be able to see various perspectives on the matter.
"We are hoping people will take away a deeper understanding of and respect for what our bird life can do for us on a personal level," he said.
Dr Orchard said bird life can be the key to understanding the environment, as their absence can be an indication of a struggling habitat and their presence a sign of a healthy one.
Observing birds can also be an indication of seasonal changes with swooping magpies welcoming spring and the presence of Currawongs indicating it is winter time.
Our bird life is only the very start of a bigger conversation, with the environment at the heart of it.
"We're hoping the panel will encourage people to think about what is changing, the health of our environment, to look at different perspectives and to engage in conversations with people that have different expertise," Dr Orchard said.
The panel will be held on Saturday from 11am at the Wagga Art Gallery.
For more information visit waggaartgallery.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.