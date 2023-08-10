Tas excited to waltz in a new direction for debutante ball Advertising Feature

New Directions participant Tasma Fisher has enjoyed preparing for the All-Abilities Debutante Ball. Picture supplied

New Directions participant Tasma Fisher is stepping out of her comfort zone to join in the All-Abilities Debutante Ball.



Tasma, known to her friends as Tas, did not have the chance in the past to participate in a deb ball and is beyond excited to have this opportunity.

The All-Abilities Debutante ball will be held on the of September 2, 2023 for all those who, like Tas, would like the chance to be involved in a formal event, celebrating themselves in front of family and friends.

Tas is a young bubbly woman who has been with New Directions for over three years.



Tas' disability means she requires support in some areas of life, though this has never held her back from striving to achieve her goals.



Tas lives in a supported living home with her housemate and friend Sarah.



New Directions staff assist Tas with the day-to-day running of the house, transport, and emotional support, while giving Tas the independence and choice to make her own decisions in a safe environment.

Tas has been working hard in the lead up to the event by attending dance practice once per fortnight with her dance partner. Together they have been working on dances such as the waltz, which is helping Tas to build her confidence each week.

With the support of the New Directions staff, Tas has found the perfect dress for her big day. The dress fit perfectly and Tas could not keep the smile off her face.



"I feel like a princess, I look so beautiful," Tas said.



Tas also said that her favourite part of the ball preparation has been "the practice, meeting new people and having fun".

New Directions team leader Caitlin Smart says the team couldn't be more proud of Tas.



"We are all so excited to be there cheering for Tas on the night of her ball, she has worked so hard and her resilience is inspiring," Caitlin said.

New Directions CEO and managing director Ryan Quarmby is also proud of Tas and her efforts, along with the encouragement the New Directions staff have given her.



"The whole New Directions team have gotten behind Tas and the all abilities ball, and will be attending on mass to show their support on the night"," Ryan said.

