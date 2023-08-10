New Directions participant Tasma Fisher is stepping out of her comfort zone to join in the All-Abilities Debutante Ball.
Tasma, known to her friends as Tas, did not have the chance in the past to participate in a deb ball and is beyond excited to have this opportunity.
The All-Abilities Debutante ball will be held on the of September 2, 2023 for all those who, like Tas, would like the chance to be involved in a formal event, celebrating themselves in front of family and friends.
Tas is a young bubbly woman who has been with New Directions for over three years.
Tas' disability means she requires support in some areas of life, though this has never held her back from striving to achieve her goals.
Tas lives in a supported living home with her housemate and friend Sarah.
New Directions staff assist Tas with the day-to-day running of the house, transport, and emotional support, while giving Tas the independence and choice to make her own decisions in a safe environment.
Tas has been working hard in the lead up to the event by attending dance practice once per fortnight with her dance partner. Together they have been working on dances such as the waltz, which is helping Tas to build her confidence each week.
With the support of the New Directions staff, Tas has found the perfect dress for her big day. The dress fit perfectly and Tas could not keep the smile off her face.
"I feel like a princess, I look so beautiful," Tas said.
Tas also said that her favourite part of the ball preparation has been "the practice, meeting new people and having fun".
New Directions team leader Caitlin Smart says the team couldn't be more proud of Tas.
"We are all so excited to be there cheering for Tas on the night of her ball, she has worked so hard and her resilience is inspiring," Caitlin said.
New Directions CEO and managing director Ryan Quarmby is also proud of Tas and her efforts, along with the encouragement the New Directions staff have given her.
"The whole New Directions team have gotten behind Tas and the all abilities ball, and will be attending on mass to show their support on the night"," Ryan said.
"New Directions take great pride in the achievements of the people we support, and just love celebrating them together".
Never underestimate the helping hand of a support coordinator.
"My support coordinator has been very beneficial in helping me to be where I am now," said Ramon Brown, who has experienced Kirinari's supports firsthand.
"She has done great things for me and my family, and we would be lost without her.
"She works really hard to help me achieve my goals, and without her I wouldn't be living where I do now. She is always happy, and does everything with a smile, and that makes me comfortable working with her."
Support coordination is designed to help National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants navigate the complexities of their plans and connect them with services and supports tailored to their unique needs and goals.
By communicating and collaborating with various experts and organisations on behalf of their customers, support coordinators foster a holistic approach that gives participants the best possible support. They aim to streamline the process for participants, ensuring they can access the right services without unnecessary delays.
Kirinari has a long history of assisting people with a disability to receive supports under individualised plans.
"Navigating the NDIS can be overwhelming, with a myriad of paperwork, assessments, and coordination involved," said Wendy Toupas, Kirinari professional services manager.
"Support coordinators help by acting as a bridge and connecting our customers to essential supports that are tailored to meet their unique needs. We ensure that participants are heard, understood, and supported to make their own choices throughout this process, empowering them to reach their personal goals.
"We also help to reduce the administrative burdens for participants and their families so they can focus on achieving their goals. It's all about providing tailored support that empowers people to live their life to the fullest."
Support coordination plays a pivotal role in empowering NDIS participants to make informed decisions, access appropriate services, and achieve their goals.
Visit kirinari.com.au/disability/support-coordination.