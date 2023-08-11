Wagga's Charlie Harper says he learnt a lot during Victoria Navy's recent under 15 boys Australian Football Championships win in Ballarat.
Vic Navy went undefeated through the pool stages knocking off reigning champions South Australia, Tasmania and New South Wales to earn a berth in the semi-finals against Victoria White.
Navy prevailed 37-12 in that game with Harper earning the coaches staff award for best on ground.
Western Australia and Vic Navy then battled off in the final with the Victorian side prevailing in a tight contest 4.11 (35) to 5.0 (30).
Harper was pleased to be part of the winning side and admitted he entered the carnival confident they had a good chance of taking it out.
"Yeah it's good and I'm pretty happy with how it went," Harper said.
Harper was tasked with playing full back for the carnival which provided him a new challenge as he's never played the position previously.
Despite the enormous task put before him, Harper felt he adjusted quite well and believed that the experience would be extremely beneficial for his football moving forward.
"It was good," he said.
"Playing against those bigger and better players in a different position and learning how to match it with them was good.
"It should be good for helping me to improve."
Harper felt he got a lot of the experience and believed that by simply watching other teams play he learnt a lot.
"I made a lot of relationships with people and coaches," he said.
"Then also playing against the best kids in the country and seeing how they play and what makes them good.
"You get a lot out of just watching that."
