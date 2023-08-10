Your say: Respect key in discussion as the Voice debate continues

In fact, the rate they are being put in out-of-home care, completely away from their cultural ties has greatly increased. In 1997, 20 per cent or children placed in out-of-home (meaning foster care with non-relatives) were Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander children. This became 36 per cent in 2016, which is 10 times than of children from non-Indigenous families! This is predicted to increase threefold by 2023.

