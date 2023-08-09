The Daily Advertiser
Truck carrying sheep rolls on Newell Highway at Beckom

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:30am
The scene of a livestock truck crash near Beckom on Wednesday night. Picture by Live Traffic NSW
The driver of a truck transporting sheep was lucky to escape serious injury after his vehicle rolled on the Newell Highway.

