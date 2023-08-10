Kirinari provides support for NDIS participants Advertising Feature

Kirinari empowers people to naviagte the complexities of disability care. Wendy Toupas (left) and Fiona Durham (right). Picture supplied

Never underestimate the helping hand of a support coordinator.

"My support coordinator has been very beneficial in helping me to be where I am now," said Ramon Brown, who has experienced Kirinari's supports firsthand.



"She has done great things for me and my family, and we would be lost without her.



"She works really hard to help me achieve my goals, and without her I wouldn't be living where I do now. She is always happy, and does everything with a smile, and that makes me comfortable working with her."



Support coordination is designed to help National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants navigate the complexities of their plans and connect them with services and supports tailored to their unique needs and goals.



By communicating and collaborating with various experts and organisations on behalf of their customers, support coordinators foster a holistic approach that gives participants the best possible support. They aim to streamline the process for participants, ensuring they can access the right services without unnecessary delays.

Kirinari has a long history of assisting people with a disability to receive supports under individualised plans.



"Navigating the NDIS can be overwhelming, with a myriad of paperwork, assessments, and coordination involved," said Wendy Toupas, Kirinari professional services manager.



"Support coordinators help by acting as a bridge and connecting our customers to essential supports that are tailored to meet their unique needs. We ensure that participants are heard, understood, and supported to make their own choices throughout this process, empowering them to reach their personal goals.

"We also help to reduce the administrative burdens for participants and their families so they can focus on achieving their goals. It's all about providing tailored support that empowers people to live their life to the fullest."

Support coordination plays a pivotal role in empowering NDIS participants to make informed decisions, access appropriate services, and achieve their goals.