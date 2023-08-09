Jesse Uhr is looking to relish a new role heading into his fourth grand final with Wagga City.
After taking over the captaincy this season, Uhr will lead the club onto the field as they look to make it three straight grand final victories at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Uhr was part of their 2016 loss to Waratahs before getting the better of their closest rivals in the 2020 grand final.
With no finals played in 2021, he was also part of last year's win over Griffith but is looking forward to having a different role on the big day this time around.
"It's exciting and I'm keen to go," Uhr said.
"It's a bit harder (being captain), I've got to take a bit more of a leadership role with the boys so it's a bit different to other years but I have been enjoying it.
"It should be good."
Uhr stepped into the captaincy after Pita Herangi injured his knee in round one.
However the 25-year-old has embraced it.
"It's something different and it's challenging but I'm always up for a challenge," Uhr said.
"It's been good.
"I'm probably in the middle (age) bracket of all the boys this year but I think I've been around about the longest."
After an injury plagued 2022 season, being able to get on the field for longer periods has been a bonus for Uhr as well.
Uhr will also have a different role on grand final day after shifting to five-eighth for the major semi-final win over Waratahs a fortnight ago.
However with Eddie Lagaali back from injury, and Tyson McLachlan returning from overseas, Uhr is more than happy to go back to outside centre.
"I don't think it changes too much," Uhr said.
"I just have to do a job like all the other boys and if we do that hopefully we can get a win."
After splitting wins in the regular season, there were only two points between the two teams in the major semi-final.
Wagga City have only been beaten three times in the past four seasons, once by Waratahs last year, before losses to Ag College and Waratahs this season.
However Uhr feels they're building into another big performance and they look to extend a golden run.
"We've had the same group of boys for the last two to three years, which has been good," he said.
"Not much is different, there's the same sort of vibe around the club at the moment with plenty of depth.
"Hopefully with all our boys back on deck this week it should be good."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
