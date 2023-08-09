Ganmain out of finals running, but not drive to perform

They're out of the running for the 2023 finals series but Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong won't be taking their final game of the year lightly.
Rounding out their season against traditional rivals Coolamon, co-coach Bridgette Pritchett said she couldn't be prouder of the side's efforts this year.
"We've had a long season in that we have been extremely depleted with injuries this year, unfortunately," Pritchett said.
"Halfway through the year, we had Prue Walsh, our captain go down with an ankle injury, and then we had Abbey Hamblin with an ankle injury, and then a couple of weeks ago, we had Jess Sommerfield do her ACL, so it's been a rough one.
"Our A grade side, a lot of them are still eligible for under 17s so they are a really young side and they have a lot of potential, so it will end this weekend, but hopefully having some fun, getting around each other and enjoying the end of the season."
Despite their struggle with numbers, Pritchett said the side has done well to remain competitive throughout the season.
With so many players unavailable to play, spots in the side have opened for younger club members to step up into the side.
"It's given our young ones opportunities to have a go in A grade and let them see what it's all about," she said.
"There's nothing better than developing kids, so we can take the positives out of it."
Despite being out of the running for finals, the side won't be going into the game lightly, still expecting a good challenge.
"We'll never stop trying," Pritchett said.
"Coolamon are a physical side, so with our group of young kids, I'm hoping that they can show their strength and their abilities and go out trying hard and having fun."
With a bye in the final round of the year this weekend is the last time the Lions will take the court for the season, welcoming Coolamon to their courts.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
