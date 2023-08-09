While death isn't something most people like to think about, planning for the inevitable is important so loved ones are not left unprepared.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has partnered with Wagga Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) to host a free information event following Dying to Know Day, which fell on Wednesday.
MLHD palliative care nurse educator Stephanie Dunstall said it is the 11th year the Dying to Know campaign has been running, and the first year they have organised events across the region.
"The idea is to empower Australians to get prepared for death, so to prepare things like their wills, advanced care planning, and also having conversations about things with their loved ones like the power of attorney and preparing your send-off," she said.
"It is also to give the community what they need to be aware of what is available to them."
While the topic of death can be hard, Miss Dunstall said it helps alleviate stress and other challenges for families dealing with the passing of their loved one when the time comes.
"Preparing for these conversations pre-death helps families during their time of grieving because the decisions have already been made," she said.
"A lot of comments we get are 'I don't know what mum or dad would want'. If you have those conversations prior to death then it makes it really easy for the family.
"It's also about celebrating you and your life and knowing your funeral is a celebration of who you were."
Wagga LHAC chair Garth Hungerford said adults of all ages should engage in the conversation.
"It's very important for adults of all ages to think about the 'what ifs' as we get older and we need to be empowered to go and do things like get a will," Mr Hungerford said.
"We don't want to leave our families in distress and we want those legal ends tied up.
"It's not something we want to do, but it's very important, particularly for our loved ones."
MLHD palliative care stream manager Tara O'Sullivan said this year, adults from all communities, cultures and gender backgrounds are being asked to prioritise self-advocacy when it comes to end-of-life planning.
"Dying to Know Day seeks to encourage the 'tough conversations' now, to reduce the anguish, distress and grief experienced by loved ones later," she said.
The event will be held on Friday at the Victory Memorial Gardens from 11am to 1pm.
To find an event or access support for your end-of-life planning journey, visit dyingtoknowday.com
