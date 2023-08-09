A man accused of accessing child abuse material has been arrested in Wagga in a sting by the State Crime Command's sex crimes squad.
The 69-year-old was arrested by Strike Force Trident detectives at a home in the city around 7am on Tuesday.
The man had come to the attention of the specialist squad's child exploitation internet unit as they began an investigation last month, acting on allegations a man had used a peer-to-peer file sharing application to access child abuse material online.
In other news
Following his arrest, the man was taken to Wagga police station and charged with using a carriage service to access child abuse material.
He was granted bail by a magistrate in his first court appearance at Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
He is to live at an Albury address and his internet access is limited to one mobile phone, with the details to be registered with police.
He is due back before the court on October 4.
The strike force is an ongoing operation that runs alongside Strike Force Trawler, which investigates "the sexual exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices".
"Strike Force Trident is another ongoing investigation by the CEIU, relating to persons using peer-to-peer technology and applications to disseminate and exchange child abuse material online," police said.
Anyone with information about the dissemination of child abuse material online is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.