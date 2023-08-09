A piece of paper was the only notice given to a Riverina train driver that he should slow down before his passenger train derailed while travelling up to 127km/h in a 15km/h zone, killing himself and another man.
The NSW Trainlink XPT was on its way to Melbourne from Sydney on February 20, 2020, when it came off the tracks at Wallan, north of Melbourne soon after 7.30pm.
Experienced Junee-based driver John Kennedy, 54, and 49-year-old rail worker Sam Meintanis were killed, eight passengers were seriously hurt and another 58 people sustained minor injuries.
Mr Kennedy was remembered by his fellow rail workers as a good-natured man who had a passion for his work. They said his death was a great loss to the rail industry.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau's final report into the crash was released on Wednesday and made 37 findings, including in relation to 15 safety issues.
On the day of the derailment, the train was diverted through the Wallan loop track because the signalling system was down on the normal route's straight section of track.
Instead of entering the loop section at the required 15km/h, the passenger train was travelling at speeds of between 114km/h and 127km/h.
"We know the emergency brakes were applied some 150 metres or so before the turnout," ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said on Wednesday.
"But that wasn't sufficient to wipe off the speed that was required to navigate that turn."
There was no evidence to suggest the driver was incapacitated or there was a track defect that led to the derailment, the report found.
Instead, it was likely the driver was not aware there was a change of route and he expected to travel through the straight section where the speed limit was 130km/h.
He had been through the straight section of track eight times in the 12 days before the derailment but he had never been diverted through the Wallan loop.
The driver was given a piece of paper advising him of the new route but there was no process in place that required him to confirm with network control he understood the changes.
"There was no system in place to mitigate either a misreading or any other human interaction," Mr Mitchell said.
"A safety system needs to be multi-layered in its defences and it cannot rely on any one piece of technology or one human to be the only defence."
Two V/Line services had successfully made their way through the Wallan loop in the hours before the XPT passenger train derailed.
V/Line were notified of the changes the night before and they briefed their crews but NSW Trains did not follow a similar procedure, Mr Mitchell said.
"We know that the V/Line system did have greater checks and balances in place," he said.
The bureau found there was too much reliance on administrative controls and the rail industry should instead modernise its safety systems through existing and emerging technology.
A NSW Trains spokeswoman said the company continued to meet all of the national regulator's safety and accreditation requirements.
"We are always looking for opportunities to do better," the spokeswoman said in a statement to AAP.
NSW Trains and the Australian Rail Track Corporation have both been charged over the fatal derailment for failing to ensure there were sufficient safety measures.
The case is due to return to the Melbourne Magistrates Court in September.
LEAD UP TO DERAILMENT
* February 3, 2020: Fire damages signalling equipment at Wallan and network operator, the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ATRC) begins managing traffic between Kilmore East and Donnybrook
* February 6, 2020: Train drivers advised the speed limit for the Kilmore East to Donnybrook section of track is 130km/h
* February 19, 2020: The ARTC notifies train operators services will be diverted through the Wallan loop so the Kilmore East-Donnybrook track can be cleaned for signal testing. The loop's speed limit is 15km/h
DAY OF THE DERAILMENT, FEBRUARY 20, 2020
* 7.41am: NSW Trainlink XPT passenger train leaves Sydney for Melbourne
* 2.52pm: John Kennedy takes over as driver at Junee in NSW
* 6.40pm: Driver told to stop at Kilmore East to allow a V/Line train to pass
* 7.31pm: The XPT train stops at Kilmore East, rail worker Sam Meintanis comes on board and the driver receives a piece of paper saying the train will be diverted through the Wallan loop
* 7.34pm: The train leaves Kilmore East and builds up to a speed of 130km/h
* 7.43pm: The driver hits the emergency brake but he reaches the loop at a speed between 114km/h and 127km/h and the train derails, with the driver's cab rolling onto its left side
FATALITIES AND INJURIES
* Mr Kennedy, 54, and Mr Meintanis, 49, are killed
* Eight passengers are seriously hurt, five seated in the train's front two carriages
* Another 53 passengers and five crew members sustain minor injuries
* Most of the injuries are from the train's sudden deceleration, while loose luggage also fell and injured some people
KEY FINDINGS FROM THE AUSTRALIAN TRANSPORT SAFETY BUREAU
* The driver was probably unaware he was entering the Wallan loop and he needed to slow to 15km/h
* The driver was not required to read back the content of the paper notice to the network operator so there was no way to confirm he understood the route changes
* The paper notice was not effective because of the way it was distributed
* NSW Trains did not have a proper process for obtaining safety information or train notices from the ARTC
* NSW Trains did not ensure drivers starting their shift at Junee received and understood distributed safety information
* A large portion of passengers escaped the train before they were told it was safe to do so
* The driver and rail worker were not incapacitated at the time of the derailment
* There was no evidence identifying issues with the track
* The rail industry should use existing and emerging technology to mitigate safety risks associated with human error
Australian Associated Press
