The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Six Wagga soccer stars to play at National Youth Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 9 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local soccer players Mikayla Blake, 14, Vaughn Jenkins, 14, Finn Jenkins, 16, Jireh Sutton, 15, Dipkar Rai, 16, and Kade Lyons, 15 have been selected in Football NSW's NSW Country teams for the Youth National Championships in Sydney in October. Picture by Madeline Begley
Local soccer players Mikayla Blake, 14, Vaughn Jenkins, 14, Finn Jenkins, 16, Jireh Sutton, 15, Dipkar Rai, 16, and Kade Lyons, 15 have been selected in Football NSW's NSW Country teams for the Youth National Championships in Sydney in October. Picture by Madeline Begley

Six young Wagga soccer stars will represent NSW at the National Youth Championships in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.