ON THE PACE: El Camino adds second metro win to resume

EL CAMINO clocked a new best time to score the second metropolitan win of his career.
After success at Melton last season, the promising three-year-old made it six wins and another five placings from 12 career starts by taking out the last of the NSW Bred finals for three-year-old colts and geldings at Menangle on Saturday.
Albury trainer James McPherson was impressed with his efforts.
"I was very happy," McPherson said.
"He went good.
"You don't really see many horses after they've walked like that and ripped the last quarter come from off the track and make ground but he seemed to be doing it pretty easy.
"He was pretty impressive."
He rated a 1:54.9 mile rate but McPherson is unsure of what lies ahead.
The 22-year-old then brought up his 100th driving win at Albury on Tuesday with Captain Braveheart.
Captain Braveheart gave McPherson a hard time after overracing throughout but held on to see him reach triple figures after being on 99 wins for almost a month.
"The little fella made me work for it but it was good to finally crack the 100," McPherson said.
"I've been sitting on 99 for 20 something drives so it was good to get there and to do it on my own horse was even better."
It sees him lose his five-point claim.
****
ELLAS Reason is turning into a real money spinner for Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley.
The mare brought up her third win in six starts for Bartley, which includes a further two seconds, by taking out the $20,000 Heidi George Classic at Bendigo last Wednesday.
After winning her heat at Swan Hill, the four-year-old was able to lead all-the-way in the lucrative final.
She also won free services to Raging Bull and Poster Boy for her two wins in the new series which is supported by Llowalong Farms.
Bartley and partner Blake Jones will head to Bendigo on Friday with two runners.
They qualified Red Shores for the Nutrien Equine Classic two-year-old colts and geldings final with a third on debut in his heat last week.
They also have So Sirius racing.
Jones will also drive Pencil Me In for Michael Hawke in the two-year-old fillies final.
****
BATHURST was again a happy hunting ground for Young trainer David Micallef.
Micallef scored a double on Wednesday.
Golden Zara made it two wins in a row with Jett Turnbull taking the reins before Blake Micallef drove Mary Mourne to victory in her second start in Australia later in the night.
****
TROUVILLE made the trip to Shepparton on Sunday a successful one for Coleambally trainer Matt Painting.
The four-year-old brought up his sixth career win by taking out the Kyabram Pacing Cup.
Mark Pitt was the winning driver.
****
BUBBA Scrub put in a big effort to score his first win since leaving the Riverina.
Still owned in the region, Bubba Scrub was able to produce the goods for former Young trainer Jason Grimson at Albion Park on Saturday.
He clocked a new best mile rate of 1:52.7 in the process.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first race is at 1.33pm.
Young then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
