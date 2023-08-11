Five pristine acres of land

Elevate your lifestyle to new heights at 11 Genista Place, Springvale.
Set upon approximately 5 acres of pristine land, this remarkable property offers panoramic semi-rural views that seamlessly blend tranquillity with convenience.
The allure of this coveted address is heightened by its seamless integration with essential services, including town water, electricity, natural gas, sewer, council garbage collection, and NBN connectivity, ensuring a modern and comfortable way of life.
Nestled within Springvale's esteemed locale, this property presents an enviable south-facing aspect, ensuring optimal sunlight all day.
It's generously sized and registered building envelope not only promises a sense of space and freedom but also offers unmatched design flexibility.
Here, you have the opportunity to craft your dream home, reflecting your individuality and desires.
Immerse yourself in the allure of this address, enveloped by a community of upscale homes.
Experience the perfect blend of privacy and accessibility, with the CBD, renowned schools, and bustling shopping centers just a stone's throw away. The key features of this exceptional property encompass not only the captivating views that will greet you each day but also the readiness for dream home construction.
