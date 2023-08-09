The hundreds of patients admitted to the Wagga Base Hospital Stroke Unit every year have access to some of the best care in NSW.
The unit has received certification as a primary stroke centre under the Australian Stroke Coalition's stroke unit certification program.
It is one of the first units in the country to receive recognition under the program and is the first in NSW to be certified as a primary stroke centre.
The certification shows the unit has met a set of national stroke criteria related to patient care, staffing and data collection.
Wagga Base Hospital stroke care coordinator Katherine Mohr has worked in the unit since it was first established 17 years ago and said the certification is validation of the hard work the team has put in.
"The nurses have been particularly skilled and experienced [here] and most allied health staff have been here since the inception of the stroke unit, so we certainly have retention, we know the stroke unit and stroke process really well and everyone works really well together," she said.
"Being the first in NSW is really exciting for us [as] a regional area."
Beyond having love for a great team, a passion for the patients is what Ms Mohr takes the most pride in.
"I like looking after patients, helping them, interacting with them and you can see the patients from when they first come in to when they're ready for discharge," she said.
"It's really satisfying knowing you have been there for them, their families and provided them information."
Wagga Base Hospital neurologist Associate Professor Martin Jude said the unit typically sees about 500 patients admitted each year and of all ages.
"Strokes are the leading cause of disability in adults in Australia," he said.
"In Wagga, we have about 500 stroke admissions into our unit per year, so it's not uncommon and it's all ages."
With symptoms sometimes vague, strokes can typically be overlooked, which is why Dr Jude said it is critical to know what to look out for.
"Strokes aren't typically painful, so often it's an awkward sensation or part of the body isn't working properly, a hand might be weak, speech becomes slurry," he said.
"Sometimes those symptoms may represent a blockage in an artery somewhere.
"We have very time-critical therapies, the earlier someone comes to the unit the more likely we are to be able to give therapies like clot-busting medications that can dissolve clots.
"Sometimes patients need to have a clot removed from the brain, every minute counts ... every minute that is delayed the benefit of those therapies starts to diminish."
The unit is run by a team of professionals including a stroke care coordinator, two stroke-specific nurses on the floor at all times, several allied health staff members, a speech therapist and occupational therapist, a dietitian and a social worker.
August 7-13 is National Stroke Week, which aims to share knowledge, support and resources to help prevent strokes from occurring and to aid in the recovery process for those who have experienced a stroke.
The Stroke Foundation recommends the FAST (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) test as an easy way to remember the most common signs of stroke:
