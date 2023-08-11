Captivating charm, warm ambience

"With a short stroll to the Wagga RSL or Sporties Club hotel, experience the welcoming atmosphere Wagga Wagga has to offer. Convenient shopping centres cater to your every need, providing a wide range of retail options just moments away. This home and its prime location offer an unparalleled opportunity to experience the very best of Wagga Wagga. Immerse yourself in community events, discover picturesque parks, and enjoy the ease of accessing all the city has to offer.