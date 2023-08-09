The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

MiniRoos kicking goals despite cool weather

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The region's youngest soccer stars have been braving the cold all year down at Duke of Kent Oval each Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.