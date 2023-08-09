MiniRoos kicking goals despite cool weather

The region's youngest soccer stars have been braving the cold all year down at Duke of Kent Oval each Saturday morning.
South Wagga's under 6 Vikings have been thriving on field this season in an important year for Australian soccer.
Team manager Clare Shumack said the team has been gaining more confidence with each week, and enjoy feeling part of something bigger.
"They're really enjoying it, it's great for them to play with their friends and also form new friendships," she said.
"It's mainly about introducing them to a team sport and getting out there and having a run around and having a bit of fun.
"When they started, a lot of the kids were hesitant but now their confidence has grown, you can certainly see that reflected throughout the season, they've always got smiles on their faces and encouraging each other, they seem to be having a really fun time."
Shumack said the group has enjoyed being part of something bigger and playing alongside their teammates.
Braving Wagga's cold winter mornings, she said there's been plenty of tracksuits worn under their uniforms throughout the year.
They even had a special addition to their uniforms this season.
"They're dressed up to the nines with trackie pants under their shorts and long sleeve shirts and beanies, they're still keen to play," she said.
"One of the boy's grandmothers knitted them South Wagga coloured beanies, they all thought it was pretty cool so they do wear those on those cold cold mornings, that makes them feel pretty special."
The young players have also enjoyed following the Matildas on their World Cup journey, feeling part of something special in the sport they play.
"They feel like they're part of something," she said.
"A lot of the kids because they're playing soccer are interested in watching the Matildas, and it informs a bit of their lives outside of games."
As the team continues to enthusiastically play through the season, Shumack is confident the players will all return again next year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
