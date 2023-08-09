LONG-time Southern District trainer George Dimitropoulos will bid farewell to the region.
Dimitripoulos may have one final runner at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Sunday before he makes the move back to Adelaide.
He plans to take stable star Mouse Almighty, Willybeafactor and a couple of unraced and young horses to his new base at Gawler.
Dimitripoulos trained from Gawler decades ago before moving to the Riverina, where he has trained a small team for more than 30 years.
Dimitropoulos lost his wife Katrina in October last year and it has prompted a move back to Adelaide to be closer to family.
"The Riverina is home. It's been home to me and my wife for a long time. We enjoyed it here, but it's time to move back to the kids and grandchildren," Dimitropoulos said.
"Riverina was home for me and Katrina. But I'm just getting a little bit lonely now.
"It was a hard decision to make, I can tell you. In your mind you know what you've got to do."
While only ever training a small team, Dimitropoulos enjoyed metropolitan success with Neyla's Girl and Mouse Almighty.
He rates his best horse as Zakynthos Regrets, who had five starts for him before being sold to Hong Kong, where he raced as Mr Lumieres and won four races over there.
"He would be the best horse I ever had," Dimitropoulos said.
"He got sold because Tony who owned it, got crook. The money was there for him so I didn't consider myself, I considered Tony more than anything so we got the money for him, so that was very satisfying."
Dimitropoulos said his best memories from training here will be those he helped progress.
"My best memories are being able to get apprentices going. I've had a lot of enjoyment out of that," he said.
"We got Stacey Metcalfe going, we got Molly Bourke going and before that, I got Michael Vassallo going.
"I enjoy that part because they are the future. Me, I'm getting a bit older now and my time is limited but to get someone else going is very good.
"Then Stephen Sutherland got his licence through me so that was very rewarding as well."
Dimitropoulos has based himself at Cootamundra and Tumbarumba during his time in the region. In more recent times, he has trained from Wagga and made the trip to the stables and back from Tumbarumba twice a day.
He is happy with what he's achieved and will miss the local industry.
"I've always done it for the fun of it, never done it to be a professional trainer, just for a few friends and to enjoy what I'm doing," he said.
"We done alright. For a small stable with $5000 horses we've done alright.
"Travelling from Tumbarumba to Wagga was a challenge. I won't miss that trip, especially in winter. In winter you would have trees down, kangaroos, wombats, I ran into a deer one morning.
"I've made a lot of friends in the Riverina, especially up at Tumbarumba and Cootamundra. They'll be missed."
...
SOUTHERN District Racing Association (SDRA) will introduce a new category to it's awards this year.
In a bid to ensure the best horse in the SDRA is recognised, the committee voted unanimously in favour of introducing a new category, the SDRA-trained Horse of the Year.
To be eligible for the award, the horse must be trained in the SDRA, raced in the SDRA at one stage of it's career and must have been in the care of the trainer for 12 months.
Like the other awards, it will be voted on a 3, 2, 1 voting system by the SDRA committee, excluding any committeeman that is the ownership of a finalist.
"The SDRA and SDRA committee and clubs are always hopeful that a champion will be produced from our region and this is an opportunity to present an award to a horse that goes onto an outstanding achievement, such as a group-level race in the city," SDRA secretary Jason Ferrario said.
"You've got Front Page and Mnementh that come straight to mind at the moment.
"It's great exposure for the SDRA when the region itself has a champion racing at the highest level."
The new award will ensure the best horses be recognised by the SDRA. For example, Front Page was ineligible for Horse of the Year in 2021-22 after only starting in the region once. Horses must start in the SDRA at least twice to be eligible for Horse of the Year.
...
JERILDERE trainer Ross Purcell will have a crack at another metropolitan victory with Neverstandingstill on Saturday.
The talented sprinting mare will contest the $130,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap (1000m) at Moonee Valley.
Madison Lloyd will take the ride with her two kilogram claim bringing Neverstandingstill back to 60kg.
They will be aided by the inside gate.
Mitch Beer also has Scarlet Prince in at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Scarlet Prince will contest the $80,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap (1600m) with Jamie Mott to ride from barrier five.
...
STEWARDS have opened an inquiry to the tactics adopted on Tifosi at Gundagai on Tuesday.
The Rob Wellington-trained gelding was having his first start for the stable after arriving from the Anthony and Sam Freedman camp.
Tifosi, ridden by Jason Lyon, settled near the tail of the field and never made much ground up in the home straight. The $16 chance finished ninth, beaten more than five lengths.
Stewards adjourned the inquiry.
...
TALENTED Wagga mare Miss Kirribilli warmed up for her racing return with an impressive trial win on Tuesday at Gundagai.
The lightly-raced mare was put under no pressure by Danny Beasley and cruised to the line to score by a length and a half.
Another impressive trial winner this week was the Todd Smart-trained Gundy Guy at Moruya on Monday. As the name suggests, a number of the connections like Smart himself hail from Gundagai.
...
GALLOPS
Sunday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
