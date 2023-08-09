The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Experienced trainer George Dimitropoulos to move training base to Gawler

MM
By Matt Malone
August 9 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer George Dimitropoulos, alongside Brendan Ward, after a win at Narrandera in 2021. Picture by Virginia Harvey
Trainer George Dimitropoulos, alongside Brendan Ward, after a win at Narrandera in 2021. Picture by Virginia Harvey

LONG-time Southern District trainer George Dimitropoulos will bid farewell to the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.