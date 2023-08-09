Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney has finished the season with a nice personal milestone finishing the Waratah League regular season as the second highest point scorer.
Maloney scored 15 points in the Heat's loss to St George Saints Red on Sunday which him finish the season with 402 and an average of 20.1.
It's the first time that Maloney has scored 400 points in a season and while noting it was an individual accolade he said it was a credit to the rest of the team.
"It's a little bit of a reward there," Maloney said.
"It's a good little achievement and something that I'm happy with.
"It's a bit hard talking about it but to be honest it's in the back of your mind when you are coming into them.
"Even though it is an individual accolade you've got to look at the team as they have made it easy for me to be able to go out and score the ball and to be selfish at times when it's needed.
"The credit does have to go to them and it's a tough gig being a player coach and sometimes the player has got to trump the coach a little bit and you need to take the game on and so what's best for the team.
"This year there was a lot of times where we needed some scoring and credit to the boys as they could moan about the coach shooting the ball a lot or taking the majority of the shots.
"But they allowed that to happen and they made that easy and they were looking for me for a lot of the times in the game.
"It's an individual accolade but there's a lot of credit to the boys for that one."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Port Macquarie US import Andre Wolford finished the regular season as the leading point scorer with 470 at an average of 26.11 while Tamworth's Allante Harper finished in third with 401 and 22.28.
Maloney was also able to finish as the leading three-point scorer which he believes is the second time he has managed the feat.
"It says that I got 69 three's but I think I hit 70 for the season," he said.
"I think it's the second time I've led the league in three's and that's usually all I do.
"So to be able to have the amount of two pointers I had as well was good as there is usually a massive difference in three's and two's."
The Heat finish their season with a record of 5-15 and in ninth place on the Waratah League ladder ahead of Blacktown Storm (4-16) and and St George Saints White (3-17).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.