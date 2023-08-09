The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney has finished the season with a nice personal milestone

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 9 2023 - 12:40pm
It's the first time that Maloney has scored 400 points in a season and while noting it was an individual accolade he said it was a credit to the rest of the team. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney has finished the season with a nice personal milestone finishing the Waratah League regular season as the second highest point scorer.

