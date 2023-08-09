The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman looking forward to a third year in charge

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Perryman
Nick Perryman

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman says his impending knee reconstruction had very little impact on his decision to stay on at the Demons next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.