COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman says his impending knee reconstruction had very little impact on his decision to stay on at the Demons next season.
Perryman was announced as a co-coach alongside Shane Lenon as part of Collingullie-Glenfield Park's new-look coaching line-up for season 2024 on Tuesday.
It will be his third season in charge. He co-coached alongside Brett Somerville last year, before taking the reins solo this season.
The 26-year-old said the biggest factor in his decision-making process was the fact he feels he still has 'more to give' as Demons coach.
"I think to be honest, the whole process throughout the year I was a bit unsure. I just didn't know what the best thing was for the group and myself," Perryman said.
"With the knee, it just made sense to keep going on with this group and with someone helping you out, it can be beneficial as well with my recovery and rehab and stuff like that.
"I've done two years coaching here and I've still got more to give. That come into it as well for sure."
Perryman was unsure about the co-coaching arrangement until he received a phone call from Lenon.
Perryman said it wasn't that Lenon talked him into the role but it made him realise how passionate he was about continuing with the club.
"After that, I just sort of thought I felt I have more to give at this footy club and this group more particular than anything," he said.
"Obviously I love the place, have always been here and have a big connection with a lot of the players, I've coached a lot of the players through 17s all the way through to now.
"This year has been tough at times, to be honest, it hasn't really gone our way from the start with various things but we're still in the fight and I still think we've got more to give this year and into the future."
The Demons are in sixth spot with two rounds remaining this year and need to beat Griffith on Saturday to keep their finals hopes alive.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park president Noel Penfold explained that keeping Perryman in the position was always a priority.
He only went and sought out what other options were out there once given the ok by Perryman.
"Nick gave us permission to do that, we always had an understanding that it was Nick's job if we wanted it, we tested the water a bit, came back and put Sparks in contact with Nick, they had a chat and it was all systems go from there," Penfold said.
"It's come off really good for us."
It will the first time Lenon coaches in partnership. He was set to coach alongside James Lawton at Marrar in 2023 but that never eventuated.
He believes Perryman is the perfect person to co-coach with and knows the pairing will work.
"It will work a treat. If I had any doubts at all that it wouldn't work, I wouldn't be doing it," Lenon said.
"We'll work well together. Pez is very passionate, he's overcome adversity, he's played in premierships, he's highly motivated, he's getting surgery next week and he's talking about playing the second half of the year.
"Talking to the bloke, you wouldn't even know that he's done his knee, he's still positive, he's putting the team and the club first and he's obviously got a job to do this year and his main focus is on what he's doing this year.
"We'll work well together and that's one of the thing that really appeals to me, the co-coaching role and the fact I'm doing it with Pez. I respect the whole Perryman family, they're a ripping family."
