Junee might be on the bottom of the Group Nine ladder but it hasn't stopped them from putting their hands up to take on Kangaroos for the Challenge Cup.
The Diesels have parted with $1000 to ensure the Challenge Cup is in play for the clash at Equex Centre on Saturday.
President David Holt believes it provides an extra incentive for the team.
"We've laid down the gauntlet I guess," Holt said.
"The position we're in, we are competitive, and it gives the players something to aim for."
It was a push from the players that really drove Junee to challenge the third-placed Kangaroos.
The club was happy to go along with it.
"The players were very keen to do it," Holt said.
"You have to admire their attitude that's for sure."
Junee were winless the last time they tackled Kangaroos, who escaped from Laurie Daley Oval with an 18-6 victory.
Since then they're scored wins over Southcity and minor premiers Temora.
With their last good display against Kangaroos, coupled with the fact the Wagga club are coming off three straight weekends off, Holt believes there is plenty working in Junee's favour.
"It's something we think will go in our favour and it will be to our advantage that Kangaroos are coming off two byes, three with Schoolboys Carnival bye," he said.
Junee are set to have one change to their starting line up with Sam Sainsbury moving into the centres for the suspended Aidan Sweeney.
However Pat Guthrie will make his return off the bench.
Ratu Saurara is also in doubt with a shoulder issue as the Diesels look to hit back after suffering a 24-10 loss to Gundagai before the general bye.
The Diesels have games Kangaroos and then Young to complete their return to first grade.
They are currently last on the ladder but only points differential separates them and Southcity.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
