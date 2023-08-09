The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Junee up for the challenge against Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Guthrie will return for Junee's clash with Kangaroos for the Challenge Cup at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Pat Guthrie will return for Junee's clash with Kangaroos for the Challenge Cup at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Junee might be on the bottom of the Group Nine ladder but it hasn't stopped them from putting their hands up to take on Kangaroos for the Challenge Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.