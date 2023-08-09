Wheeler's Wisdom: Let's borrow more billions for a fast train!

A usually quite sensible and practical minister in Albanese's government, Transport Minister Catherine King, a week ago declared "there was a need to get planes out of the sky to reduce carbon emissions".
On ABC radio, she talked about "the benefits of high-speed rail as an alternative to air travel, particularly on the busy Sydney-Melbourne route". It is one of those projects, "where we're very determined that it gets done," she is quoted as saying in a story in The Australian.
"Catherine King says high-speed rail will happen in her lifetime but has refused to commit to a deadline after viewing Britain's troubled fast-rail scheme", The Sydney Morning Herald quoted her as saying.
"King, on a trip to the UK, said she believed fast rail would connect Newcastle and Sydney within 30 years."
I'm quite experienced in long-distance train travel if you include frequent (before COVID) trips to Sydney on the XPT. If you travel First Class, which I can afford these days due to Senior concessions, the XPT trip isn't too bad.
But in Second? It can be bedlam. Kids running up and down the aisle at night, drunks on one occasion engaging in a fist-fight just outside Junee - excitement, but not travel comfort.
But the one that really sealed my opposition to billions-of-dollars railway ideas was the journey on Queensland's "Tilt Train" from Townsville to Brisbane, then on to Wagga via two XPT links.
As an experience it was entertaining. Lovely scenery during the daylight hours, but the 17 hour trip was mostly at night. Despite being Queensland's premier "fast train" at that time, the journey took forever.
The most telling point was that the fare was many times the cost of the three-hour Townsville-Sydney air ticket, and I had only reached Brisbane!
Catherine King and her ilk cannot get their heads around the sheer distance between population centres. The latest report from Fast Track Australia shows that the fastest travel time between Sydney and Melbourne would be four hours.
The bulk of the Sydney-Melbourne traffic would be business travel. A day in Melbourne and return home to Sydney that night. Time is money.
Sometimes I go for my hospital check-ups with Rex. Early morning flight, a relaxed couple of hours in Sydney before my appointment, then home in the afternoon. No extra meal costs, no accommodation costs, and a pleasant day out.
Contrast that with today's XPT timetable that is geared to the convenience of Melbourne and Sydney travellers. Join the train at some unholy time after midnight, and arrive at around about 8am, depending on delays and trackwork. Then wait until 8pm for the train home.
If the quotes for Sydney-Melbourne times are correct, the high speed train would take two hours from Wagga. But here's the catch - a high speed train is no longer high speed if it stops to pick up passengers!
Contrast that with air travel - two airlines, competing for your patronage - competing on price, reliability, comfort and convenience. Several departures every day, and only an hour to your destination.
Then Catherine King needs to consider the political cost of building such a line. Huge outcry as homes and businesses are demolished in metropolitan Labor seats! Massive land resumptions! Threatened species! Angry farmers! A pipe dream, surely.
After all, how successful has building Inland Rail been? Getting a right-of-way into a port at the Brisbane end has been thrown into the too-hard basket. Cost of a mountain-range tunnel out of Townsville? Farm land resumptions in the Lockyer Valley? Freight will terminate at Parkes for many years to come.
Just electrify the present route. That will save enough emissions to keep everyone happy.
