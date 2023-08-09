They're sitting at the top of the ladder with just one game to go, but there's no complacency from Turvey Park's under 12s side.
Sealing another big win on Saturday, defeating The Rock-Yerong Creek 49-2, the team has been dominant in the competition this season, but coach Reneae Joyce said the team remains humble.
Even with their finals berth well and truly locked in, the group is focused on the task at hand, not getting ahead of themselves.
"We're focused on finishing off the round games before we start to look into preparing for the finals, they're a very laid back bunch of girls," Joyce said.
"They just like to go and play, they're very humble."
Rounding out their second year of competitive netball, they girls are serious about their netball, striving to be their best on and off court.
Joyce said they're a pleasure to coach, and have been loving every moment on court this season.
"They're a really enthusiastic bunch, training is always hard, they work hard, they train hard, they're very encouraging to each other and very supportive on and off the court," she said.
"They're a talented bunch of girls, they just love their netball and they fully commit.
"They listen to the feedback that I give them and they take it to the court and they do it."
With most of the team playing together on a Saturday as well as a Sunday, Joyce said they've gelled together incredibly well.
They even surprise her with how well they know each other.
"Our mid-court, our shooters, our defence, they just work so well together, they know where each other is going to be without even talking, without even speaking to each other, it's amazing to watch," Joyce said.
Though focusing one game at a time, Joyce did admit the potential to play in a grand final has a driving factor for the side.
Now with a genuinely competitive nature to the competition, she said it's a motivating factor throughout the year.
"They absolutely love it, I think that's what drives them too, that end result, that grand final, it gives them that extra push," she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
