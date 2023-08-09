Wagga is certainly advancing in terms of culture and education. We now have an excellent Conservatorium of Music and also a remarkable Museum of the Riverina on Willans Hill.
History is not seen as very important in these days of STEM. Science, technology, engineering and maths are all important but a knowledge of our history, local or otherwise, is vital in understanding our society as it was and as it is.
Our beautifully upgraded museum is a most impressive asset. Many aspects of our history from 60,000 years ago to the present are displayed in a very professional and attractive way.
Different areas are covered in individual galleries, the decor is beautiful and the atmosphere is positive and inviting.
Many aspects of life, urban and rural, are covered and should be of great interest to locals and visitors alike.
The museum is of a standard sometimes only seen in major metropolitan cities.
Congratulations to all involved in developing this great asset.
There are laws in place to keep our children safe. These range from speed limits at school crossings and pool safety regulations to cyber-safety codes.
But where are the climate safety laws? The dangers of a warming climate are becoming ever-more apparent, with record-breaking weather disasters becoming more frequent and intense.
The Black Summer fires are one example. Families were forced to leave their homes and live in temporary accommodation, in some cases for years. Perhaps even more alarming were the health effects. Studies show that breathing in the bushfire smoke has caused an increase in premature births and lung problems in children.
The natural disasters that threaten our children's safety, are made worse by pollution from fossil fuels. Our government has a responsibility to stop approving coal and gas projects, and help protect our children from climate harm. This needs to be written into law.
The Victorian government is seeking to reduce the use of gas in new buildings and a local manufacturer of heating and cooling equipment complains that this will cost jobs.
Meanwhile ocean temperatures are higher than they have ever been, the northern hemisphere is experiencing devastating and deadly heatwaves, fires and destruction, all due to the burning of fossil fuels such as gas.
There's a risk that the summer of 2023-24 will be just as bad.
In January when we're sweltering and seeing bushfires destroying lives and communities, I don't think too many of us will be saying "just as well all those gas jobs are still going".
It's time for the gas industry to decline and for people working in it to be redeployed into something more useful.
In July, the Anthropocene Working Group agreed to recommend to the International Commission on Stratigraphy that 1950 marked the end of the Holocene.
Just last month, after average global temperature exceeded 17°C for the first time since records began, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres used the term "global boiling" for the first time.
He is alarmed because during the Holocene, lasting 11,700 years, average global temperature has stayed within the so-called "human niche" of 11-15°C.
In this context, it is hardly surprising that The Australia Institute's Ebony Bennett is critical of Labor's amendment to the Sea Dumping Bill facilitating fossil fuel companies to operate under the guise of expanded carbon capture and storage (CCS).
As Bennett points out, Australia's politicians at best are uninformed about the viability of CCS and at worst are misinformed by a 2007 inquiry stacked with climate deniers.
So as cars melt in Greece, Labor's credibility melts in Australia. And as the planet boils, so too does the blood of the young Australians who voted for the supposed climate friendly Party.
I suspect the Greens and Independents are picking up more and more young voters as each month passes.
