Griffith assistant coach Sam Daniel has retired with immediate effect.
Daniel injured his knee in the Swans' loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and after receiving scans late last week he had his worst fears confirmed.
"My playing career is over," Daniel said.
"I'm retiring immediately, I've got a torn ACL, torn PCL and a torn calf just to throw on top of there.
"There's no rush to get surgery because I won't be coming back to footy.
"I did it 10 years ago in my other knee and it's hard enough to come back when you are 22 let alone now so that's it for my playing days."
It's a devastating finish for Daniel who will now have to sit out the Swans' upcoming finals campaign where they are likely to be a top contender for this years premiership.
Daniel said it was disappointing to be missing out but believed that he had come to terms with the news better than what he'd anticipated.
"I honestly thought I'd take it a bit harder," he said.
"I don't know if its a bit of age or that I'm still assistant coach so I'm still involved in some aspect.
"I'm handling it a bit better than I thought I would but maybe it hasn't hit me yet.
"We've still got a really good opportunity to win it and hopefully it's a Bob Murphy situation like when the Bulldogs won it."
Daniel has enjoyed taking on the assistant coaching role and he even got the opportunity to be stand-in coach for three games.
With his playing career now set to be behind him, Daniel confirmed that coaching would be something that he would definitely look to get more involved in.
"It's something that I really enjoy," he said.
"I really enjoy watching particularly the younger kids that come through around 19 to 20 into first grade, helping them develop and seeing the results of that is something that I really enjoy.
"Coaching is something that I will definitely pursue if given the opportunity I guess."
Daniel played a total of 106 senior games for the Swans and noted there was a couple of highlights that clearly stood out.
"Down here certainly those two grand finals that we got to," he said.
"It still probably burns me that we didn't win at least one and then probably the last three years having a different playing group as it really invigorated my love for footy again.
"Just coming through with a different group and watching them turn into really talented footballers has been awesome.
"Then the 2012 NEAFL flag with Queanbeyan sits right at the top I'd say."
Daniel was hoping his injury would provide the group with a bit of inspiration and he was hopeful that they would make the most of the opportunity presented to them.
"I hope our boys I guess use it and don't take this year for granted and the opportunity we've got," he said.
"Your playing career goes very quickly so I hope they just use it to try and get the best out of themselves and have a real crack this year.
"I've been here for nine years and played in some real good football sides and I'm going to retire without a flag for Griffith.
"I had opportunities and we didn't take them so I just want them to realise how hard it is to do and you really have to get the most out of yourself to win those flags."
Daniel's retirement means that only six members of the 2019 Griffith grand final side remain in Jack Rowston, James Toscan, Charlie Cunial, Nathan Richards, Kahlan Spencer and Daniel Peruzzi.
Daniel said there was a couple of key differences between the 2018-19 sides and the current squad but noted there was also a very important similarity.
"It's a bit different and I'd probably say we had a lot more older heads in 2018 and 2019," he said.
"A lot more senior players and bit more leadership in the group but there's just raw talent in this one.
"The gap between our best and worst is probably a little bit bigger at the moment but it probably comes down to age.
"One of the key things they both have in common though is the tightness of the group, I've never played in a good side that is disjointed and blokes don't get on.
"What I see as a similarity between those two sides is how tight knit the group is which I think is key to successful sides."
