After a bumpy road on the way to her Olympic debut, Emma Jeffcoat is hoping her story can inspire the next generation.
Jeffcoat is on a journey through the Riverina with stops in Wagga, Adelong, Batlow, Albury and Finley looking to help school kids follow their dreams.
No matter what they are.
"I'm hoping I can impart some of the inspiration and passion onto the kids, our next generation of sporting superstars," Jeffcoat said.
"I've definitely learnt through a lot of setbacks and hard times that the joy comes through the journey not so much the destination.
"My motto is dare to dream and it's more about the daring now for me and the beauty about going after your dream and the process of that versus the dream.
"The joy came from the years that got me there rather than the one-day event."
READ MORE
Jeffcoat made her debut at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, where she finished 26th in the women's triathlon and was part of the first mixed relay event, where Australia finished ninth.
Not only did she have to deal with the games being delayed by the outbreak of the coronavirus, she then fractured her collarbone after being hit by a car while training.
With her arm in the sling, Jeffcoat, who is a nurse, put her training to good use and became part of a COVID hotline team using her qualifications to help people seek assistance.
It made being able to race in Tokyo even sweeter.
"There was a lot packed into a short period that's for sure and I think that's what made going to the Olympics so surreal and such a unique experience that I'm probably still coming to terms with," she said.
While Jeffcoat is currently sidelined with an ankle issue that required surgery but she still has her eyes firmly set on Paris next year, and the 28-year-old didn't rule out a tilt at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles either.
Jeffcoat came from a surf lifesaving background before making the transition to triathlon looking to plot a path to the Olympics.
Speaking at Kildare Catholic College on Tuesday, she recognised some of the local talent in the region can play a big role as well.
"Brad was a great triathlete and his wife Radka is still out there racing so there's definitely a good history in the sport that's for sure," Jeffcoat said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.