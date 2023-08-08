Police have arrested a man a Riverina jail and charged him over an alleged murder in Newcastle last year.
He is the third man charged with the same two offences - murder and supply pistol to person unauthorised to possess it - in relation to the incident.
Two other men, one arrested in the Newcastle suburb of Waratah and another in Sydney, remain before the courts.
The 26-year-old will face court in Wagga on Wednesday.
The investigation began after emergency services were called to Fowler Street in Hamilton South at 11pm on September 6.
After initial reports of a shooting, Newcastle City Police District officers found a 57-year-old man with a bullet wound.
Paramedics treated Anthony Nugent at the scene but he could not be revived.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
