Murder charge after Junee jail arrest over Anthony Nugent's death in Hamilton South

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated August 9 2023 - 9:32am, first published 8:30am
Police conducting searches related to the strike force investigation in Newcastle. Picture by Simone De Peak
Police have arrested a man a Riverina jail and charged him over an alleged murder in Newcastle last year.

