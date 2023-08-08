RETURNING Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coach Shane Lenon is excited by the list he will work with at the Demons next year.
Lenon's break from coaching lasted one year after his return to Collingullie-Glenfield Park was announced on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old, 10-time premiership coach will partner the incumbent Nick Perryman in 2024.
Lenon last coached at Farrer League club Marrar, who he guided to three out of a possible four premierships during his six-year COVID-interrupted tenure.
But after serving as director of coaching at both Marrar and junior club Wagga Swans this season, Lenon has been lured back into the driver's seat at Collingullie.
The Demons played in last year's Riverina League grand final but are sixth this year, facing a must-win clash against Griffith on Saturday to keep their season alive.
Lenon believes the group has great potential.
"I've watched a couple of games obviously. They've got some good young talent in that side and they've got some quality players as well," Lenon said.
"The thing I really love about Collingullie is the culture, the way people are treated, it's just a great place to be.
"Me and Pez, our job is to try and make the place better and improve the place. That's individual players, the team, the club. I'm excited just to work with a new group."
Only a handful of players remain from Lenon's last year at Crossroads Oval in 2014, when he guided the Demons to a historic maiden Riverina League premiership.
The fact that it is a new group played a big part in Lenon's decision.
"That's a very relevant point. You've got Pez who played in the 2014 premiership side and I reckon Daniel Frawley, Jayden Klemke, Dan Kennedy and that's about it.
"Obviously there is still a couple of guys running around in the twos that I coached but it's more or less a completely new list and that's a relevant point as well."
While Lenon cannot hide his admiration for Collingullie, he admitted it was never a straight forward decision.
"It's not something that I rushed into, that's for sure," he revealed.
"Once I made my mind up and I sat down with Noel and Pez. Because it was Collingullie, it probably made it an easier decision. I'm not sure if I would have done it elsewhere. I've got some fond memories there."
Leaving Marrar also made the move harder.
"I'll tell you now, that was what made the decision fairly hard and it's not something I rushed into," he said.
"Marrar and Collingullie, they're two clubs that are along similar lines, the way they treat the people involved in their club, smaller communities, people that love game day, footy and netball, it's pretty similar.
"Both been successful, we can say that about Marrar now because they've been successful the last six or seven years.
"You're only as good as the people around you and if you get in the right environment and you've got everyone pulling in the right direction and the same direction then you're going to have a good time and give yourselves every opportunity to have success.
"But I've loved every minute at Marrar and I've got lifelong memories there. I've loved it, it's a brilliant club and it's been a brilliant ride."
Lenon said he looks forward to trying to finish his association with Marrar on a high.
"My main focus is still Marrar," he said.
"Marrar has three live chances and are going to have three sides that are going to finish top three and my main focus is to help those sides go deep into September. That's obviously the main focus."
