Teachers from across the region took part in a picket of an ALP branch meeting at Romano's in Wagga at the weekend.
About 35 teachers descended on the Fitzmaurice Street premises with placards, calling on Premier Chris Minns to "honour the deal" reached between the government and the NSW Teachers Federation at the end of May.
The deal would have seen the starting salaries for graduate teachers rise by 12 per cent, and an 8 per cent pay rise for top paid teachers.
In contrast, the four-year deal offered on Wednesday by the government will lock teachers into a 2.5 per cent cap from the second year and expires after the next state election.
NSW Teachers Federation Riverina organiser Jack O'Brien said the government's announcement was an act of "betrayal".
"When premier Chris Minns arrived in Wagga [on Saturday], local teachers - our members - made their feelings absolutely clear that the premier need to honor the deal that was already struck," Mr O'Brien said.
"The actions of this government is an absolute slap in the face to teachers. Our members are hurting and the premier has lost credibility unless he comes back and honors that deal."
Teacher shortages are all-too apparent in Wagga, according to the NSW Teachers Federation, with the latest statistics showing 29.2 full time teacher vacancies, and nearby Albury has 37.9.
Wagga primary teacher Kristil-Mae Mobbs participated in the picket of the premier and said the ALP has turned its back on its promise to abolish the state wages cap.
"Premier Minns has backflipped on an agreement made with the NSW Teachers Federation on May 31," Ms Mobbs said.
"Instead of helping to make NSW teachers the highest-paid across the country, our beginning teachers and also our experienced teachers are being offered a 2.5 per cent [wage rise] in the second, third and fourth year, which is no better than being under a state wages cap," she said.
Ms Mobbs speaks to a lot of the teachers across Wagga and said it's hitting high schools hard.
"Class after class are being split and they are not being taught by the those trained in that area," she said.
"Meanwhile in the primary schools there is a complete lack of casuals and this means we might miss out on release from face to face [contact] and additional time to look at the new curriculum coming in.
Ms Mobbs said Wagga is "absolutely desperate for teachers" and highlighted that a reason for the salary hike was to encourage more teachers to join the sector.
In retaliation to the "betrayal", the NSW Teachers Federation has announced effective immediately its members are authorised to walk out of a school whenever there is a visit by the premier, minister for education or the treasurer.
At a press conference on Tuesday, premier Chris Minns denied an agreement had already been reached and called for both sides to get back around the negotiating table.
"We haven't had an agreement with [the NSW Teachers Federation]. If we did, we would have announced that to the people of NSW," Mr Minns said.
"As of last Wednesday evening, both sides were swapping negotiation offers with each other, I thought in good faith.
"Now, we want to be in a position where we can offer particularly first year teachers a generous increase so that we can recruit people to this important profession."
"So far as a multi-year deal goes, that's important from the state's perspective because if there's going to be a structural adjustment or a big pay increase in year one, we need to make sure it's affordable in year two, three and four."
The premier called the union back to the negotiating table and said there was "no obligation" they had to take up the offer made by the government.
"But I do think in the context of good faith negotiation, we do need to get the two sides back talking because it's important to try and land the deal here," Mr Minns said.
The premier said he does not want industrial action and argued the government is "dealing with 12 years of neglect in the teaching profession."
"It's difficult to turn that around overnight," he said.
Mr Minns said the government wants an outcome "that lifts wages and conditions for teachers."
"Let's give peace a chance," he said.
The federation will meet next month to decide whether to escalate industrial action.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
