The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Diamond Carat scores a dominant victory at Gundagai for Mick Travers and Danny Beasley

MM
By Matt Malone
August 8 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Beasley returns a winner on Diamond Carat at Gundagai on Tuesday.
Danny Beasley returns a winner on Diamond Carat at Gundagai on Tuesday.

WAGGA trainer Mick Travers kicked off the new season in style at Gundagai on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.