WAGGA trainer Mick Travers kicked off the new season in style at Gundagai on Tuesday.
Travers, who is concentrating solely on training this season, prepared Diamond Carat ($2.20) to a dominant victory at Gundagai.
Diamond Carat was ridden a treat by Danny Beasley and went on to claim the National Jockeys Trust Class Two Handicap (1400m) by four and a half lengths.
It was Diamond Carat's third win for Travers are joining his stable halfway through last year.
"She tries hard, she just finds it very difficult winning, we're getting the weight off her slowly, that's her biggest issue," Travers said.
"We're getting there and Danny rode her perfectly."
It was a timely win with owner Robyn Tatham on hand to celebrate the success.
"We really wanted her to win today, the owners are down here for their 40th wedding anniversary so it's just perfect timing," Travers said.
The five-year-old won from Hurricane Coni ($5.50), with another three lengths to Winchester Rifle ($4.80) in third spot.
Kayla Nisbet took riding honours at Gundagai on Tuesday with victories aboard the Kerry Weir-trained Cracker Dance ($10) and short-priced favourite Soul Lady ($1.45).
