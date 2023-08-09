Wagga's much-talked-about roadmap to net-zero emissions will be put to the public for feedback after the city's councillors moved to allay fears the document could be used for punitive measures in the future.
The draft Community Net Zero Emissions 2050 Roadmap, produced by Wagga City Council staff, outlines the actions individuals and businesses can take to reduce their personal contribution to climate change.
Example actions in the guide include people making adjustments to how they get around, what they eat, how they use energy, and what they purchase and what they throw away.
However, Councillor Richard Foley aired concerns about the document and acted to ensure it would not be used to levy fees or charges against people who aren't acting to reduce their impact on the environment.
Cr Foley's move to amend the initial motion before councillors in July was defeated in a split vote, prompting him to lodge a rescission motion that was discussed at Monday night's meeting.
The rescission motion was aimed at reaffirming the document's intent was to provide guidance and education, and making that clear to the community during any public exhibition period.
IN OTHER NEWS
The decision to put the roadmap on public display came at the culmination of a debate among councillors that lasted almost 50 minutes on Monday night.
Exhibiting the roadmap was an inevitable outcome, regardless of whether the rescission motion was successful, with the focus of the altered motion centered around clearer communication that it was not a policy document or a basis for future fees and charges.
Councillor Dan Hayes told the meeting the roadmap was never intended to introduce fees and charges, which were already set separately and voted on by councillors on an annual basis.
Cr Hayes said adding words to the motion didn't change the intent of the document.
"I think the rescission motion as written creates a path forward to put this on public exhibition," he said.
"We're in this sort of funny situation where if you support the rescission motion, it means the document goes out on public comment and if you don't support it, it means the document goes out for public comment."
Councillor Rod Kendall said in order to get community support, it was important to be clear there were "not going to come directly with fees and charges as a result of the roadmap".
Cr Kendall said the roadmap should be used by people to make their own personal decisions to help the community reach net-zero emission by 2050 and get a long way towards it prior to that time.
"For this community to get to those goals, they need the knowledge," he said.
"The knowledge comes about with encouragement, not because somebody's going to charge you something if you don't do it, or for doing it.
"It's your choice and it's time for us to encourage that choice - in a positive manner, not in a draconian manner."
Wagga resident and climate activist Gordon Murray also addressed the meeting.
Doctor Murray said it was vital the purpose of the roadmap was understood by residents and was "not undermined by uninformed and alarmist comment".
"It's a roadmap of choices for each of us, individually and as a community - the ones we need to consider if we are to reach the national [emissions reductions] goals," he said.
"A series of disasters over the last 15 years has caused most Australians to be concerned about climate change. However, alarmist and incorrect statements have stopped individual and national action."
On Tuesday, mayor Dallas Tout said it was important the community understood the document was a guide to help people and its intent was not to raise fees and charges.
"We have a responsibility as a council to assist our community ... giving them a guide or assistance in anything that can educate them in small things that they can do in their house or business," Cr Tout said.
Councillor Jenny McKinnon was the only one to oppose the altered motion, which see said was about "reassuring some people in the community".
"It's already a document, as was presented to us, that is clearly a set of guidelines [and] non-mandatory. It's already extremely clear that there's no fees and charges attached to anything," Cr McKinnon said.
The Greens councillor said the rescission motion was distorting the process and described it as a case of "the squeaky wheel gets the oil before it's even had a chance to squeak".
"I'm not in support of it at all and I'm convinced some of the people who are raising issues possibly might be confused about the term net-zero," she said.
"I do understand that terminology in this field can be confusing but it's important to understand that in a net-zero world there will still be emissions, but emissions will be a lot lower than they are now and there will be manged offsets for emissions that are unavoidable."
The draft roadmap will go on public exhibition for 42 days from August 11.
Submissions can be lodged via the council's website until September 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.