Draws all around in round three of Creed Shield, Shipard competition fires up

This year's Creed Shield competition continues to be close as ever, with both pool's round three games finishing in a draw.
Scores were locked at 1-1 between Kooringal High School and Wagga High School in the first game of the evening, before Kildare and Mater Dei finished in a 2-2 stalemate.
The Creed Shield pool have now finished their rotation, with each team having played once.
The boy's competition now moves into semi finals next week, with the two pools combining.
Meanwhile in the Shipard Shield games, reigning champions Wagga High were back winners with a 2-0 win over Mater Dei.
The Riverina Anglican College also had a comfortable 2-0 win, with Kooringal High School unable to get up over their opponents.
With no pool system in the girls competition, the round robin will continue as is next week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
