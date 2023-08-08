The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Draws all around in round three of Creed Shield, Shipard competition fires up

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 8 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's Creed Shield competition continues to be close as ever, with both pool's round three games finishing in a draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.