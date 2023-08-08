The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Respected Wagga stock agent Bernard Noonan remembered for his loyalty and his quick wit

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 9 2023 - 9:39am, first published August 8 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran livestock agent and life member of the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Bernie Noonan, has been remembered as much-loved family man and industry stalwart. File image
Veteran livestock agent and life member of the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Bernie Noonan, has been remembered as much-loved family man and industry stalwart. File image

A respected Wagga stock agent is being remembered as a loving husband and a great father following his recent passing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.