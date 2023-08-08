A respected Wagga stock agent is being remembered as a loving husband and a great father following his recent passing.
Bernard (Bernie) Noonan, 88, passed away peacefully on July 30 leaving behind wife Della and his extended family.
"The stock game was his life, and he got a lot of pleasure out of getting the best prices he could for his clients," Mrs Noonan said.
Mrs Noonan said he was very loyal to his clients but also had a lot of time for the other agents.
"A lot of the young fellows who [are now in the stock game] around here would have wanted to be like him," she said.
"He was regarded as one of the best at valuing stock."
His daughter Cathie Morton also reflected on memories of her father.
"He was a much loved dad and pa by all family members," Ms Morton said.
"He was always great at cheering us up with one-liners and his quick wit."
Born in Seymour in 1934, Bernie moved to Shepparton when he was six-years-old and it was there he fell in love with the livestock industry.
Growing up in Shepparton, he used to visit the saleyards in the school holidays.
On leaving school, he became the youngest livestock auctioneer in Victoria at the time.
On March 23, 1957 he married the love of his life Della Baker.
Later that year, the couple moved to Bairnsdale as Bernie took up a transfer with AML&F.
In 1962, Bernie accepted another promotion with the company to take up the position of head of the office for country Victoria and Riverina in Wagga.
Bernie continued to work for AML&F after it was taken over first by Dennys Strachan Mercantile then by Elders, until his retirement in 1992.
At this juncture in his career, he opened up his own livestock agency, Noonan Livestock & Co, with son Mick, continuing with that until his final retirement in 2009.
A keen sportsman, Bernie played first grade football for Turvey Park in the Southwest League in his younger years and was a devoted Geelong Cats supporter.
Besides livestock, he was also keen on racing and was a life member of the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
In retirement, Bernie kept up this interest, often attending the races and social events with family members. He and Della would also travel to a family property at Coolamon from time to time.
In recent weeks, Bernie's health declined, before he died peacefully at home watching the footy on July 30.
He is survived by his wife, their five children, 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
