Cooper, Krause earn medals at Youth Commonwealth Games

Australia has come out to win at the Trinbago Youth Commonwealth Games, with Temora's Grace Krause and Gundagai's Indi Cooper each earning themselves a podium finish.
One of the youngest athletes travelling with Team Australia, it was a nervous start for Krause but she soon found her footing to earn herself the bronze medal in the women's long jump.
The 15-year-old registered a foul in her first attempt but regrouped well, eventually jumping her 6.01m bronze winner on her fifth attempt.
She shared the podium with local Janae DeGannes (6.07m) and Wollongong's Delta Amidzovski, who jumped a Games record 6.34m.
Meanwhile, Para-athletics made its Youth Commonwealth Games debut, with Cooper taking out silver in the women's T38 100m.
Running a 14.01 hundred, Cooper dedicated the medal to her grandfather, who passed not long before the team's staging camp.
"I gave it my all to honour my Pa, he passed away just before the staging camp and this is all for him," Cooper said.
"The heat has been a struggle, but other than that I couldn't wish for anything more."
Krause will now turn her attention to the women's 200m heats due to begin on Wednesday, August 9.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
