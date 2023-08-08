The Daily Advertiser
Cooper, Krause earn medals at Youth Commonwealth Games

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 8 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 2:01pm
Delta Amidzovski and Grace Krause following their success in the women's long jump at the Trinbago Youth Commonwealth Games. Picture supplied
Delta Amidzovski and Grace Krause following their success in the women's long jump at the Trinbago Youth Commonwealth Games. Picture supplied

Australia has come out to win at the Trinbago Youth Commonwealth Games, with Temora's Grace Krause and Gundagai's Indi Cooper each earning themselves a podium finish.

