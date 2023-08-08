The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City Council gives plans to fix Mortimer Place congestion the green light

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 9 2023 - 9:20am, first published August 8 2023 - 7:00pm
Crockers Auto Electrical automotive technician Bruce Gillard said plans to fix congestion on Mortimer Place will enable customers to be able to find parking. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga City Council has promised businesses along Mortimer Place that work to fix congestion issues caused by the Fast Lane Drive-Thru coffee shop will be completed by October.

