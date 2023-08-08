The Daily Advertiser
NSW Premier Chris Minns visited Lake Wyangan to round out his visit to Griffith on August 7

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
August 8 2023 - 6:00pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns confirmed a $2 million funding promise for motor neurone disease during a visit to Griffith's Lake Wyangan, which is plagued with blue green algae. Picture by Cai Holroyd
NSW Premier Chris Minns has confirmed a $2 million investment into motor neurone disease research in a visit to the Riverina.

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

