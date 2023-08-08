NSW Premier Chris Minns has confirmed a $2 million investment into motor neurone disease research in a visit to the Riverina.
Mr Minns visited Leeton's SunRice facilities before opening the Southern Industrial Link in Griffith on Monday, before beelining the city's lake with Murray MP Helen Dalton.
He wrapped up his first visit to the Riverina as premier with the Lake Wyangan visit, with Mrs Dalton as guide, to discuss the potential links between the blue-green algae in the lake and Griffith's high rates of the debilitating disease.
Griffith, Wagga and Leeton record seven times the national average rate of the degenerative disease, and researchers have long suspected a link to blue-green algae, however research on potential links stalled without funding.
"We don't want this as a health hazard, we want it as something that's great for the community, which it was," Mrs Dalton said.
"The two million will go a long way towards finding out the cause of MND ... but we're not the only waterway.
"We're not silly people, we should be able to fix it."
In other news
She speculated on potential causes of the link, including stagnant water.
Mr Minns admired the lake before discussing what could be done to address the many issues plaguing the waterway - including high salt levels, periods of very low oxygen and of course, the algae.
"It's good to see it up close, it's really lovely," he said.
He particularly commented on the potential of using the lake for recreation and sport, including rowing competitions that took place in the past.
Mrs Dalton spoke on potential small fixes like adding water plants to act as filtration, but emphasised fixing the lake in the long-term would take more effort and funding from a wide range of sources.
Mrs Dalton added that she had approached Deakin University about conducting further research and had an enthusiastic response from the university but hadn't finalised anything.
The state government has invested $2 million in researching causes behind MND, but much remains unknown. Just 10 per cent of cases are currently thought to be genetic - with the rest coming from environmental or lifestyle factors.
Macquarie University's Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Research is currently investigating links between blue-green algae and the disease, and other potential causes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.