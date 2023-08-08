The Daily Advertiser
Tootool commemorates the victims of the fatal Wirroway plane collision

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
August 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Former Tootool man now living in The Rock, Jack Vennell, was only 10 when he saw the aftermath of a fatal plane collision. Picture by Madeline Begley
A Tootool man who witnessed one of the Riverina's most horrific air accidents has recalled the fateful moment two planes collided mid-air as he marked 80 years since the tragedy.

