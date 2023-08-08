A Tootool man who witnessed one of the Riverina's most horrific air accidents has recalled the fateful moment two planes collided mid-air as he marked 80 years since the tragedy.
On August 8, 1943, two Wirraway planes from the Uranquinty Air School flew from Tocumwal to Tootool as part of a training exercise.
The school was training pilots for the Royal Australian Air Force during World War II.
For unknown reasons, two of the planes collided, killing two trainee pilots, Leading Aircraftmen Raymond Cooper of Cootamundra and John Chandler of Maitland and pilot, Warrant Officer Frank Smith.
A second pilot, Sergeant Leonard White, was able to escape his aircraft and parachute to safety but died three months later in a second plane crash.
The planes and pieces from the planes landed in two paddocks, one now called the Althone Property which is located on the side of The Rock-Lockhart Road east of the Tootool silos.
At the time of the tragedy, former Tootool man Jack Vennell - who now lives at The Rock - and his friend, Eddie, were out riding their bikes when they heard a sound like nothing they'd ever heard before.
They were only 10 years old.
"Eddie and I were riding our bikes around. It wasn't quite in the morning when we heard a tremendous crash in the sky - a thud - and we ran out to see what it was and to get a closer glimpse," Mr Vennell said.
"When we looked out into the southern sky we could see a parachute that gradually drifted away into the east and we went inside to tell my parents what had happened."
While they didn't see the planes hit, Mr Vennell and Eddie saw the aftermath, describing the pieces of the plane falling in the sky like leaves floating down in the wind.
Mr Vennell said it is a memory that stayed prominent in his mind ever since it happened.
"My parents had brought one of the properties where one of the planes landed and I remember every time we would travel along the road towards it I would think to myself what a terrible way that would have been to end," he said.
Mr Vennell found a piece of the plane engine that had landed on the property which has been put on display at the Tootool rest area where a commemoration ceremony was held on Tuesday to mark 80 years since the crash.
The Rock RSL Sub-Branch member Colin Rush, a former Royal Australian Air Force chaplain - said the ceremony wasn't only to remember the crash victims, but all who lost their lives while training.
"That event is a reminder that when a person steps forward to put up his or her hand to serve our country in the defence force they may have to pay a price and make a sacrifice," he said.
"Not only do we remember the four people who died but we remember all who lost their lives in training to gain the skills to defend their country."
The cause of the collision has never been identified or confirmed.
