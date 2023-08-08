Emergency services began receiving a flurry of phone calls from distressed Wagga residents on Tuesday morning who thought they were witnessing an aircraft caught fire in the night sky.
Calls to police and the Forest Hill RFS Brigade began coming in around midnight after residents noticed a ball of fire moving fast through the night sky near Byrnes Road at Bomen.
It later discovered what residents had actually witnessed was space junk falling.
"In the early hours of this morning, reports of an aircraft with its engine on fire triggered an emergency response from multiple emergency agencies across the Riverina," The Forest Hill RFS Brigade posted to its Facebook page.
"[We], along with police, Fire and Rescue NSW, and Ambulance responded to the airport, but were met with darkness and a very empty sky.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Additional reports continued to come in from as far out as Tarcutta through to Kapooka describing something on fire in the sky.
"Airservices Australia and Australian Maritime Safety Authority - AMSA confirmed that all aircraft were accounted for and neither had received any reports of aircraft in distress, we were left a little befuddled trying to identify the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena that were causing these calls.
"Eventually we received word [there had been a] meteor or space junk confirmed as being sighted."
The blazing light trail is believed to be part of a rocket from a recent launch of a Russian GPS satellite according to ANU astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker.
While Wagga astronomer Michael Maher missed seeing the night display in person, judging by pictures and videos he said it definitely looks like space junk.
"It looked very interesting, it looks like space junk coming in," he said.
"All it takes is an object about the size of a house brick to make a magnificent display."
Over the last couple of years, space junk and meteor sightings have been a common occurrence for the Riverina, with space junk landing in a paddock in Tumbarumba in August last year and meteors spotted near Cootamundra as recently as March.
While space can be dangerous if it falls on a home or object, or person, Mr Maher said it isn't an anomaly to have regular occurrences like this.
"It's been happening for years, the space junk is often from launches, pieces of rockets, and there are launches happening all of the time," Mr Maher said.
"We will get more of them because there are a lot more players in the space game these days.
"There's plenty of spanners, paint flecks and nuts and bolts up there."
The spectacular display was widely captured across Melbourne, with residents going crazy on social media.
journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.