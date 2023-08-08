Riverina League Carnivals a huge success

The 78th annual Riverina Schoolboys Carnival went off without a hitch on Saturday with more than 120 teams ascending on Junee for the event.
Carnival secretary Maree Allamby said it was a fantastic day of football with impressive performances and behaviour from players and parents.
"It was really good, the weather couldn't have been much better, we had a little bit of rain in the morning and overnight but it just ended up being such a beautiful day," Allamby said.
"It just gave the grounds a little bit of extra moisture before the games, it went really well."
Allamby said she heard plenty of positive feedback on the day, and though she only caught glimpses of play while keeping everything running smoothly, she was impressed with what she saw.
"We had Katrina Fanning wandering around, checking out all of the players and she was impressed with what she saw," she said.
"Tim Bailey, who was our referee coordinator, said it was one of the top carnivals behaviour wise.
"We really stress that we won't tolerate any abuse towards referees, we've all got to take a stand and be united on that front, they're doing a job and without them we'd be lost."
This year's competition was so tight that the under 15s pennants needed to be reconfirmed, with Albury just scraping away with the title on points difference.
"The person that was reading the scores said they're equal, so we thought there was a tie," Allamby said.
"It wasn't until someone said something and we re-checked the sheets and there was two pints difference, it was very close."
With an 80-year long history Allamby said the event has become a keystone in the junior rugby league calendar across the Riverina.
She said players at the oldest age groups reminisced on playing the competition since under sixes, and coaches reflected on when they played as juniors too.
"We only had three teams in the under 15s because it's coming up to the finals season and teams don't want to get injuries but the ones that were there were saying 'no we started in under sixes and we want to finish the carnival in under 15s'," she said.
"I had a phone call before the carnival from a fellow from Yass, we'd had a team pull out in the under eight division and he didn't know that and he said is there any chance we could get our under eight's in?
"He said, I remember coming to the carnival as a kid and I want my kids to experience it, that was lovely to hear."
It was local sides that had the most success across the weekend, with hosts Junee even getting across the line in the under 13s competition.
The annual Riverina League Tag Carnival ran on Sunday with great success also.
Under 15: Albury Thunder
Pool 1 Under 14: Narrandera Lizards
Pool 2 Under 14: Gundagai-Adelong Tigers
Pool 3 Under 14: Wagga Brothers
Pool 1 Under 13: Junee Diesels
Pool 2 Under 13: Wagga Brothers
Pool A under eight: Tumut White
Pool B under eight: Tumut Blue
Pool A under 10: Temora Red
Pool B under 10: Wagga Magpies White
Pool C under 10: Wagga Brothers Red
Pool D under 10: Young
Pool A under 12: Wagga Brothers
Pool B under 12: Tumut
Pool C under 12: Temora
Pool A under 14: Tumbarumba-Batlow
Pool B under 14: Junee
Pool C under 14: Wagga Brothers
Pool A under 16: Wagga Brothers
Pool B under 16: Tumut
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
