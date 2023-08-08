LEGENDARY Riverina coach Shane Lenon will reunite with his true football love at season's end.
Lenon will return to Collingullie-Glenfield Park as co-coach next year alongside current Demons mentor Nick Perryman.
The appointment of Lenon and Perryman in a co-coaching partnership comes nine years since he left Crossroads Oval after steering the Demons to a maiden Riverina League premiership.
After time at Lockhart and Marrar, Lenon was lured back to Collingullie-Glenfield Park by president Noel Penfold.
Lenon declared the hunger is well and truly still alive inside him after taking this season off.
"Yeah. I've still been helping out at Marrar, doing bits and pieces and taking a bit of training at the Wagga Swans. I'm still doing a bit and when I do actually take training, or I've coached a couple of games at Marrar in the 18s and things like that, I thoroughly enjoy it," Lenon said.
"Obviously it's not the same pressure and you're not in charge, I understand that, it's different, but you're still getting a taste of it.
"As they say, you're a long time retired and, oh well, you're a long time dead. And the time will come when I'll be a has been and clubs aren't going to want you.
"I'm just rapt that Collingullie are keen to have me back and I'm really pumped to do it in a co-coaching role because it's something new and I respect Pez, and I'm really looking forward to working with him as well."
Penfold believes the club is getting the best of both worlds. They keep their current leader as well as bringing in the best credentialled coach in the region.
"We're over the moon. Rapt to have Nick still on board, he's done a fantastic job and the job was always his, we just tested the water a bit and had the conversation with Sparks and he's come forward and come on board and I think it's going to be fantastic," Penfold said.
"We're really happy to have Sparks back. He's had a lot of success, he doesn't leave a stone unturned, he's right into it. He's held in really high stead, he's a life member of our club and we're really pleased to have him back.
"We're really pleased to have Nick still on board. Nick's got some unfinished business obviously, he's been part of the club a long time, we think the world of the guy and he's done a great job.
"I think they will be fantastic together. They get along really good, Sparks coached Nick when he was younger and I see a lot of Sparks in Nick so I think they'll get along fantastic. It's going to be huge, actually. I'm looking forward to it.
"I wouldn't have had it any other way, the both of them are going to be fantastic together."
Lenon, 54, has spent this season as director of coaching at Marrar, who he guided to three out of a possible four premierships from 2017-2022. He also took on the same position at junior club, Wagga Swans.
In June, Lenon said he was not missing senior coaching when taking on an advisory role at Wagga Swans but he admits he was only lying to himself.
"I was missing it a bit, that was probably the wrong answer. I was missing it a bit," he conceded.
"I have had a bit of a footy fix this year but it's not the same.
"Collingullie, an opportunity to co-coach with Pez, they've got some good young talent there, the majority of players look like they are going to stay so their retention will be pretty strong. The RFL comp's a pretty good comp, there are seven sides that are pretty competitive so it's a good strong comp. My wife and girls, they were keen for me to go back and coach, they were supportive."
Perryman is looking forward to partnering with the man who introduced him to senior football. He believes the return of Lenon is the best thing for the playing group.
"I can't wait, to be honest. We've still got a massive couple of weeks, hopefully more, this year so the focus is still there but to lock this in now, particularly after the last few weeks, is good, and hopefully we can move on and having Shane on board is just a positive for the whole footy club, so I'm looking forward to it," Perryman said.
"I feel really good about (co-coaching), to be honest. I've obviously done it before, the thing that got me was talking to Shane to be honest. I was a little bit up in the air with what I wanted to do, still deciding, but after what happened last week with the knee and speaking to Shane straight away, he convinced me it was a good idea and the way he put it across, I think it's going to work really well. We have similar ideas about footy and we just want success so I'm 100 per cent sure we'll make it work.
"I made my debut under him in 2013, won a grand final with him, lost a grand final with him so I've got a bit of a taste so I'm super excited to get him back. One of the reasons as well, I think a lot of our younger guys will really enjoy having him around the place, who haven't really experienced it, a lot of the guys since he was last here have moved on.
"It always helps with a second guy, I think, particularly with the off-season, you can bounce ideas, help each other out, share the work load and it takes pressure off guys like Noel and people on the committee as well."
Lenon will return to chase his 11th senior premiership as coach. Perryman hopes to undergo surgery, his third knee reconstruction, next week and wants to be back on field in the latter half of next season.
