Wagga City Council to host scaled-back New Year's Eve 2023 celebration at Lake Albert after lack of interest from external organisers

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:00pm
Fireworks explode over Lake Albert on New Year's Eve 2022, as seen from the Wagga Boat Club. Picture by Les Smith
New Year's Eve celebrations in Wagga won't be as grand this year after the city's council received no interest from external organisers to host an end-of-year party.

