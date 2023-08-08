New Year's Eve celebrations in Wagga won't be as grand this year after the city's council received no interest from external organisers to host an end-of-year party.
The lack of applicants to an expressions of interest callout, issued earlier this year, was revealed during Monday night's Wagga City Council meeting and means revellers can expect a scaled-back community party to ring in 2024 - and potentially 2025 and 2026.
The smaller-scale NYE 2023 event at Lake Albert will still include the all-important fireworks display, which will be held at the child-friendly time of 9pm, and focus on picnics and family fun.
The city's December 31 festivities have for the past two years centred around a Light The Lake event, which last year attracted more than 10,000 people to the shores of the lake.
The council had partnered with event planner Colab Creative to host Light The Lake but the end of that contract, and the relocation of one of the group's founders, prompted a call for fresh ideas in June.
IN OTHER NEWS
Businesses, community groups and organisations were asked to apply for the chance to host NYE events in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
While the council has a focus on supporting Wagga businesses, and contacted them as part of the EOI process, organisers from outside the city and region were also eligible to apply.
The expressions of interest period closed on July 19 but no applications were received.
As a result, the council will deliver its own scaled-back NYE events for the next three years at Lake Albert.
The council's director of community, Janice Summerhayes, described the lack of interest as "a little bit concerning", but said it was understandable given the Christmas-New Year period was a busy time.
"It is really difficult for external parties to get volunteers and they have other commitments themselves with their own standalone businesses," Ms Summerhayes said.
"So in respect to that ... we did canvass very widely."
Ms Summerhayes said the council would engage a contractor to put on a fireworks display and the event would allow revellers to head back into the CBD and keep the party going.
"We'll be encouraging people to come with their picnic rugs, their BYO picnics, engage with family and friends to come along as groups and spread around the lake," she said.
"Whilst it might be seen as a bit more of a scaled-down event from last year, because it will just focus on a picnic, family environment and fireworks, I think it's still something ... everyone will come out and celebrate and then we'll be encouraging everyone to go on to venues in the main street.
"It's really important that we do patronise our venues in the main street as well - other restaurants, other cafes, other pubs - who do offer, after nine o'clock, that evening experience for those that ... want to party on."
Ms Summerhayes said the fireworks would remain at 9pm because it was a good time for families.
"What it does also involve is that everyone can come out, whatever age you are, whatever background, or wherever you live across Wagga, you can come to the lake, have the fireworks at 9pm and then go on to other venues," she said.
Ms Summerhayes said the council had not ruled out considering any unsolicited approaches from external parties to host the 2024 or 2025 NYE events. Should that eventuate, the proposal would be put to councillors for consideration.
The council has budgeted for the three consecutive NYE celebrations, which included sponsoring an event hosted by an external party. The 2023/24 financial year allocation was almost $60,000.
Sponsorship has been provided by the council since 2013, with the exception of 2019 and 2020 when the organisation delivered alternative entertainment because it was unable to secure an appropriate organiser.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.