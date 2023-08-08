The Daily Advertiser
Day looks to deliver with boot for Waratahs in grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Goal kicking has played a big role so far this season but Waratahs fullback Lachie Day isn't feeling any extra pressure heading into Saturday's Southern Inland grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley
Two of the three games between Waratahs and Wagga City have been decided by goal kicking this season but Lachie Day insists there's no extra pressure on heading into Saturday's grand final.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

