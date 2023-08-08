Day looks to deliver with boot for Waratahs in grand final

Two of the three games between Waratahs and Wagga City have been decided by goal kicking this season but Lachie Day insists there's no extra pressure on heading into Saturday's grand final.
Late penalty goals from Steven Tracey gave Wagga City victory in the round one clash between the two rivals as well as in the major semi-final.
Day had chances with the boot to change the result in both games.
However the 24-year-old doesn't feel any added pressure heading into the decider at Conolly Rugby Complex.
"You're just allocated to do a job," Day said.
"Obviously it's a bonus if you can knock over an extra two or three points here and there, but I don't think it should add any pressure.
"In these bigger games you probably rely a bit more on goal kicking just to be first class to get that separate on the opposition."
Instead he's just hoping to help Waratahs get one back on their closest rivals.
Hitting back from their 45-43 loss to Wagga City with a 23-12 win over Ag College in the preliminary final, Day believes their defensive display puts them in a good position to turn things around.
"I think it really showed the depth we've got in our team with a few injuries in key positions," he said.
"We really gelled together and put in a solid performance in a prelim final.
"If we can defend and play our up tempo style of running rugby I think the points will look after themselves.
"They are obviously a quality rugby team, they've been the benchmark all year, have won two comps in the last couple of years, so you can't really take anything away from the team they're going to put out on Saturday or the success they have had.
"We all know we're going in as the underdogs, which I think is a good thing, but I'm confident in the team I will put out will be competitive.
"They will be up for it but if we defend like we did on the weekend it should be a good game of footy"
Day has played a pivotal role at the back for Waratahs since returning to Wagga during the 2021 season.
It's a position he really enjoys.
"It gives me that vision around the field to kick where I need to and directionally try to get us in good positions," Day said.
"I can just join in there as the second last person in the back line to get that space and width to try to attack in behind teams.
"It's definitely my preference. And you're staying out of the way of those big boys tackling."
Day heads into his first senior grand final on Saturday among those shortlisted to win this year's Bill Castle Medal.
He is joined by Waratahs teammate Calum Marr, Tracey and his Wagga City teammate Dane Nielsen, Tumut pair TJ Sala and Christian Mata'afa and Ag College's Anthony Taylor and Tasman Kuhn.
The winner will be announced after the grand final meaning but it's far from the focus for the representative fullback.
"It would be a bonus for what has been a pretty successful season for the 'Tahs," he said.
"I'm not one to really take any accolades on myself, and it would be nice, but I'm more concerned about securing a premiership for the 'Tahs at this point."
Two Waratahs women, Yolanda Forsyth and Amy Fowler, have also been shortlisted for the Alicia Lucas Medal alongside last year's winner Amelia Lolotonga and her Griffith teammate Lele Katoa, Ag College pair Tessa Good and Megan Seis as well as CSU's Biola Dawa and Ellen McIntyre and Jess Burgess from Wagga City.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
