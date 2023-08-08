COOLAMON coach Jake Barrett is free to play in Sunday's derby against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Barrett has accepted a reprimand after being reported for striking during the second quarter of Coolamon's 15-point loss to Wagga Tigers at Kindra Park last Sunday.
Barrett was yellow carded and reported for striking Wagga Tigers' Jeremy Piercy.
The strike was graded as intentional, low impact and to the body. It results in a one-game suspension but Barrett was able to accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
Coolamon teammate Hayden Bradley is in the same boat.
He was reported one minute earlier for striking Piercy.
Bradley's strike was deemed intentional, low impact and to the body. It resulted in a one-game suspension but he accepted a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Both are free to face the Lions at Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday.
Meantime, North Wagga forward Zac Whyte is also expected to accept a reprimand.
Whyte was reported for rough conduct on The Rock-Yerong Creek's Liam Lupton in the Saints' 99-point loss at McPherson Oval last Saturday.
Whyte's tackle was graded as careless, high contact and low impact. It results in a one-game suspension but he can accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
The Saints have the bye this week so their season is finished.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.