Is Joy Lubawy's letter to the editor (dailyadvertiser.com.au letters, August 8) saying that the proposed Voice bureaucracy is to be involved in decision-making with government, not simply be there just to make recommendations to it?
Is the insinuation that it would have more power over the government to enforce its recommendations than current consultative groups advising on education, health, housing and employment currently enjoy?
This is one of the many unknowns that we voters need made clear to us because there are certainly some contradictory stories to this floating around out there.
Carbon capture and storage is indeed a big loser ("Labor's credibility on climate change melts", Daily Advertiser, 7/8). Let's think about it logically.
Fossil fuel companies claim that they will draw millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases out of the air and store them deep underground.
Yet, after decades of trying, they have never been successful at anywhere near the scale required.
Carbon capture and storage is at best a pipe dream and at worst an expensive distractive failure.
Healthcare subscribes to the theory that "prevention is better than the cure".
Similarly, instead of pie in the sky treatments to address global heating, fossil fuel companies and the governments who support them, need a dose of preventative reality.
To keep our environment out of palliative care, clean, healthy energy is needed, and urgently.
A native forests booster shot wouldn't go astray either.
Ray Goodlass stated (Record temperatures are proof of the need to act now on climate, Daily Advertiser, 2/8) that we have a climate emergency with all the record climate temperatures that we are experiencing.
Let me state that scientifically, we have only had reasonably accurate record keeping for the last 50 years.
All other record keeping was done by observing the mercury thermometers.
So to call a 50 years of reasonably accurate as a reflection on 10,000 years of climate misrepresents the truth.
Please note, climate is long term weather, a weather event, such as heat waves is only a weather event.
