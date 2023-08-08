The Daily Advertiser
Daily Advertiser letters: Clarity is all voters seek in Voice debate

By Letters
August 9 2023 - 4:30am
Is Joy Lubawy's letter to the editor (dailyadvertiser.com.au letters, August 8) saying that the proposed Voice bureaucracy is to be involved in decision-making with government, not simply be there just to make recommendations to it?

