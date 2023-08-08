Hayden Lomax is hopeful he hasn't played his last game this season.
Lomax injured his knee after scoring a double in the win over Young on July 23 and scans have relieved a grade two medial cruciate ligament tear as well as an intermediate anterior cruciate ligament issue.
The Dragons hooker missed their narrow win over Southcity, a victory that secured the minor premiership, but with Temora now not playing their next game for a month he hopes it will give him enough time to get back on the field.
"It's just going to be a week-by-week thing," Lomax said.
"I'll just have to see how it goes.
"I've got to keep in a brace for a couple of weeks and then bring it out and see how it feels.
"If it's alright I'll do some rehab and try to get back for finals.
"It will be touch and go for the first final I think but we've just got to play it by ear."
It's a different knee to the one he hurt last season.
After last week's general bye, Temora still won't play until the major semi-final on September 3.
The big gap means Lomax won't miss too much football.
He expects it will also benefit Zach Starr (ankle) and Drew Robinson (cheekbone) return as well.
"It might help us in the long run," Lomax said.
"Obviously we don't want to be having no footy for over a month leading into finals, it's not ideal, but with a couple of niggly little injuries some of the boys have it will probably help us in the long run.
"It's given some time to recover."
Starr almost made his return against the Bulls but with the big gap until their next game decided not to push it.
Lomax has been used in a different role by Temora this season.
He returned home last year and did most of the dummy half work but with Jaiden Burke back at the Dragons this season has been chopping and changing each game.
While starting at hooker, Lomax has been transitioning to lock.
The 25-year-old is pleased with how it's been working.
"It's been a bit of a different role with Burkey back this year," Lomax said.
"He's been really good for the team coming on when all the other forwards are pretty tired and he's found a bit of space in there behind the ruck and really taken our game to another level.
"I usually play the first 20-25 minutes at hooker and see out the rest of the game at lock.
"It's helping out the other big boys like Luke Skidmore, David White and Shafta (Kris Rands).
"They can have a rest and I can last the rest of the game.
"It's better for the team as the bigger boys can make more of an impact."
After playing finals football for the first time in over a decade last season, Temora failed to win either of their two games.
Lomax is hoping that changes this time around but knows it's going to be a challenge."
"The comp is so much better this year," he said.
"It's been another step up this year, all the teams are fairly even.
"Everyone has noticed as we got beat by Junee then beat Young and teams have lost to other teams they probably shouldn't have.
"It's been a really enjoyable comp."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
