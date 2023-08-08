Wagga Touch cleans up at state awards night

Wagga Touch Association has cleaned up at the NSW Touch Football awards, with several of their members recognised for their efforts across the past 12 months and beyond.
Christopher Dolahenty was acknowledged for 25 years of service to the sport with a distinguished service award.
Dolahenty has had not only a huge impact on touch football locally, but is known internationally for his work.
Serving on the Federation of International Touch Referees Commission board and as vice president of Touch Football NSW, he has also been awarded life membership of Wagga Touch Association.
Phil Horwell and Anna Keogh both received recognition for their tireless work keeping touch football alive and running with awards recognising outstanding volunteering.
It wasn't just individuals recognised for their efforts, with the Association also granted the West South West Suns affiliate association of the year.
Wagga Touch had a very successful 2022-23 season, hosting the Junior State Cup and having several players selected for regional, state, and national representation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.